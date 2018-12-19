Ball tallied 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 loss to Brooklyn.

Ball dropped a season-high 23 points in Tuesday's loss, also adding a season-high five triples. Ball has been great across the last two weeks and is the 45th ranked player in that time. This is more the kind of production owners would have been hoping for when they drafted him. Rajon Rondo (hand) is close to a return and it will be interesting to see how much of an impact that has on Ball's playing time.