Ball is expected to see an uptick in playing time with Rajon Rondo (hand) sidelined three-to-five weeks.

Rondo suffered a broken third metacarpal in his right hand during Wednesday's 126-117 victory over the Trail Blazers. Over the past nine games with Rondo available, Ball has seen 25.1 minutes and averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds. When Rondo missed three games in late October due to a suspension, Ball garnered 31.3 minutes per night and averaged 12.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals.