Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Set for precautionary MRI
Ball will undergo a precautionary MRI on his left knee, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports.
Ball suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks after taking a knee to the back of his knee on a back screen. Fortunately, team doctors think Ball will be fine, though they're still sending the rookie for some tests "just to be safe." His status should clear up once his test results are known. Prior to exiting Wednesday's game, Ball recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 24 minutes.
