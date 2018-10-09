Ball (knee) will make his preseason debut Wednesday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The Lakers have brought Ball back from offseason knee surgery extremely slowly throughout camp, but it appears the second-year guard is finally set for his first in-game action of the exhibition slate. Considering the previous precautions surrounding Ball from the organization, it wouldn't be surprising if he had some restrictions in his first game back, so don't expect him to see a hefty workload. Still, it's great news for Ball, as he'll have the chance to get back into game shape prior the regular-season opener next week. According to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet, Ball is expected to come off the bench behind Rajon Rondo initially.