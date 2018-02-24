Ball (knee) generated nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) seven rebounds and six assists across 17 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

Ball didn't draw the start following his extended layoff, but notably, neither did recent acquisition Isaiah Thomas. Rather, it was Josh Hart who ran with the first unit at point guard, although that arrangement doesn't figure to extend beyond the next few games. Ball reported little trouble with his knee and is likely primed for at least a modest bump in playing time against the Kings on Saturday evening. Once he's fully reintegrated and returns to his starting role, he should continue rewarding fantasy owners with the multi-category production he was generating prior to his absence, provided his shot continues to gradually improve.