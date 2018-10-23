Ball supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Ball entered the starting lineup for the first time this season in the wake of Rajon Rondo's suspension and performed impressively. The second-year guard's shot was locked in for a second straight game, leading to his second consecutive 14-point effort. Ball is reportedly no longer on the minutes restriction that had been placed on him in the wake of his recent knee surgery, so he could well regain his starting job for good if he plays well during the remaining two games of Rondo's ban.