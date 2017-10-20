Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Solid rebounding, poor shooting in opener
Ball totaled three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 loss to the Clippers.
Ball's long-awaited regular-season debut wasn't exactly a rousing success, although he certainly provided above-average rebounding numbers from the point guard position and also impressed with his passing. He was a non-factor offensively, however, and missed a rather easy lay-up opportunity on a fast break in the first half for what would have been his only two-point basket of the evening. Patrick Beverley's lockdown defense certainly had a part to play in Ball's struggles, but the heralded rookie should have a much easier path to success against the Suns on Friday.
