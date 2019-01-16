Ball generated 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls on Tuesday.

Ball rode one of his better shooting nights of January to help the Lakers to victory. The second-year guard accumulated 13 of his points in the second half, and his 47.1 percent mark from the field was his second-best figure of the month. Ball has shot just 38.4 percent overall across eight games since the calendar flipped to 2019, but he's nearly equaled that figure in three-point shooting (38.1 percent) over that span.