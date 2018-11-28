Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Sprains ankle, return questionable
Ball sprained his left ankle during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and is questionable to return, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Ball tripped over a Nuggets player near center court and then was seen limping to the locker room. It appears he's avoided anything serious, though there's no guarantee he'll be able to finish Tuesday's contest.
