Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot again Friday
Ball totaled six points (3-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.
Just more of the same for the heralded rookie, who's only managed to shoot better than 40.0 percent in two of his first nine games. Ball did get his shot attempts way up after taking a season-low two against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but it was to no avail. His 20.0 percent success rate was his fourth lowest of the campaign, and his three unsuccessful tries from long distance pushed his three-point shooting percentage down to 28.6 for the season. Ball is keeping his fantasy owners afloat with some solid production in the rebounding and assist categories, but he'll come nowhere near fulfilling his lofty expectations if he doesn't improve on the offensive end.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Disappears in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Career-best shooting effort in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Comes out ahead in publicized matchup•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: One assist shy of historic triple-double in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Solid rebounding, poor shooting in opener•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...