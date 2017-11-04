Ball totaled six points (3-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-112 win over the Nets.

Just more of the same for the heralded rookie, who's only managed to shoot better than 40.0 percent in two of his first nine games. Ball did get his shot attempts way up after taking a season-low two against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but it was to no avail. His 20.0 percent success rate was his fourth lowest of the campaign, and his three unsuccessful tries from long distance pushed his three-point shooting percentage down to 28.6 for the season. Ball is keeping his fantasy owners afloat with some solid production in the rebounding and assist categories, but he'll come nowhere near fulfilling his lofty expectations if he doesn't improve on the offensive end.