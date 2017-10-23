Ball registered eight points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 119-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Ball shot an unimpressive 23 percent from the field and whiffed all five of his three-point attempts. Despite all this, a point here and a rebound there would have given him a triple-double. Based on usage alone owners have to keep starting Ball, even if his see-saw shooting might give field-goal percentage a hit in roto formats. Patience is key with the rookie as he evolves.