Ball scored five points with seven rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes, but shot just 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range in Saturday's preseason loss to Minnesota.

Ball struggled with his shot in his preseason debut but showed flashes of being an elite player with some slick passes and two steals. He also played a full game despite suffering a calf strain in summer league play, as that injury no longer looks like a worry.