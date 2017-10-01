Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot in preseason debut
Ball scored five points with seven rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes, but shot just 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range in Saturday's preseason loss to Minnesota.
Ball struggled with his shot in his preseason debut but showed flashes of being an elite player with some slick passes and two steals. He also played a full game despite suffering a calf strain in summer league play, as that injury no longer looks like a worry.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...