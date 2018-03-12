Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Struggles with shot Sunday
Ball totaled five points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 win over the Cavaliers.
The rookie's 18.2 percent success rate on the night was his poorest since he'd come up empty on four attempts against the Rockets on Dec. 3, leading to his lowest scoring total since Jan. 9. Ball did continue facilitating at his typically solid clip, even as he saw a four-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped. Despite the one-game downturn on offense, the rookie is still averaging a solid 12.0 points, 6.7 assists, 53. rebounds and an impressive 2.7 steals in six March contests.
