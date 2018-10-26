Ball registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and five steals across 33 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

It was a trademark Lonzo Ball performance, featuring excellent work on the defensive end coupled with solid complementary offensive contributions. The second-year guard has technically been filling in on the starting five for Rajon Rondo (suspension) over the last three games, but he could well be hanging on to the starting point guard job that was projected to be his anyhow before the season began. Ball's improvement as a shooter in the early going has been evident, as he's now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts in four consecutive contests following a ragged opener against the Trail Blazers where he shot just 28.6 percent.