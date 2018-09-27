Ball (knee) took contact for the first time during Thursday's practice, but head coach Luke Walton said he's doubtful for Sunday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball has been medically cleared for a few days now, but the Lakers were opting take a cautious approach with their prized guard. While he finally took contact Thursday, it sounds like the Lakers will keep him out of the preseason opener in order to limit his workload and chances for some sort of setback. When, exactly, Ball will be cleared for in-game action is unclear at this point time, but he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season contests.