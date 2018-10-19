Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To have minute restriction in opener
Ball will have his minutes limited in Thursday night's season opener against Portland, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ball managed to start the final two preseason games of the season, but the Lakers will remain cautious with their starting point guard after coming off a knee surgery in the offseason. Coach Luke Walton has decided not to disclose the specifics of Ball's minute restriction, only that he'll be on one.
