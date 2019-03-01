Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To miss another week
Ball (ankle) will need at least one more week of rehab, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Ball was evaluated Thursday, and it was determined that he'll require one more week of rehabilitation. His absence will likely extend longer than a week, however, as he'll have to get some work in during practice before he can return to action. The Lakers are expected to update his status in a week when he's evaluated yet again.
