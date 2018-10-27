Ball will remain in the starting five upon Rajon Rondo's (suspension) return Saturday against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Rondo started the first two games of the season before a three-game suspension was handed down by the league for his role in a fight against the Rockets. With Rondo unable to play, Ball has started the past three games, averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 31.3 minutes. Coach Luke Walton liked what he saw enough to keep Ball in the starting five. Ball will seemingly remain the Lakers' starting point guard for the foreseeable future.