Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To remain in starting five
Ball will remain in the starting five upon Rajon Rondo's (suspension) return Saturday against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Rondo started the first two games of the season before a three-game suspension was handed down by the league for his role in a fight against the Rockets. With Rondo unable to play, Ball has started the past three games, averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 31.3 minutes. Coach Luke Walton liked what he saw enough to keep Ball in the starting five. Ball will seemingly remain the Lakers' starting point guard for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays well again in second consecutive start•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Solid in start•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To start at point guard•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Scores 14 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 19 minutes in opener•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...