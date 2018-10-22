Ball will start at point guard while Rajon Rondo serves his three-game suspension, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Ball will return to his role as a starter for the next three games, and even importantly, the 20-year-old will no longer have a minutes restriction placed on him, according to Tania Ganguli of The Los Angeles Times. With that, Ball should be in line for a huge boost in minutes over the next three games without Rondo. Lance Stephenson is in line to serve as the Lakers' backup point guard when Ball is on the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories