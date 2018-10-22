Ball will start at point guard while Rajon Rondo serves his three-game suspension, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Ball will return to his role as a starter for the next three games, and even importantly, the 20-year-old will no longer have a minutes restriction placed on him, according to Tania Ganguli of The Los Angeles Times. With that, Ball should be in line for a huge boost in minutes over the next three games without Rondo. Lance Stephenson is in line to serve as the Lakers' backup point guard when Ball is on the bench.