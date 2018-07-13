Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To undergo surgery
Ball will undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday.
In late June, Ball was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, which he initially injured in January of last season. He ended up missing 24 of the team's final 40 games. An official timetable for his recovery will be established following the procedure, but it seems safe to say his status for training camp is in question.
