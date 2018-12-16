Ball contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.

Ball recorded his first triple-double of the season while posting a season high scoring total and matching season highs in rebounds and steals. Ball has reached double figures in boards and dimes three times each through 29 appearances, and while his per-game averages are down across the board compared to last season, the sophomore is showing signs of promise and seems to be slowly finding his niche offensively alongside LeBron James.