Ball registered 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 win over the Nuggets.

Ball's second career triple-double, which came at an age of 20 years and 23 days, included a career-high rebound total and tied him with LeBron James for youngest player to achieve the feat twice. He also joined Magic Johnson as the only Lakers player to have multiple triple-doubles in his rookie season and represented his first double-digit scoring effort since Nov. 11. Ball's shooting continues to be an issue on most nights, but he's encouragingly posted a 40.0 percent success rate over his last two games, a figure that still leaves plenty of room for improvement but is markedly better than the 29.6 percent success rate he's managed in 10 November games overall.