Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Unlikely to play Friday
Coach Luke Walton said Thursday that Ball (knee) is likely out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Should Ball officially be ruled out for Friday's outing, it would be his fifth straight absence while he continues to nurse a bruised left knee. Given that the Lakers have nothing more to play for, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team elect to hold the rookie out for the rest of the season as a precautionary measure, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until that update comes. Alex Caruso is in line to start at point guard yet again in Ball's expected absence with Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart both playing sizable roles off the bench.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...