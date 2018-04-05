Coach Luke Walton said Thursday that Ball (knee) is likely out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Should Ball officially be ruled out for Friday's outing, it would be his fifth straight absence while he continues to nurse a bruised left knee. Given that the Lakers have nothing more to play for, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team elect to hold the rookie out for the rest of the season as a precautionary measure, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until that update comes. Alex Caruso is in line to start at point guard yet again in Ball's expected absence with Tyler Ennis and Josh Hart both playing sizable roles off the bench.