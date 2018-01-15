Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Unlikely to play Monday
Ball (knee) is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
While Ball's knee sprain is being considered minor, the Lakers look to be leaning towards taking a cautious approach with the rookie. With Ball on track to be sidelined, Tyler Ennis could return to the starting lineup in his absence, while Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart could both be in line to see added minutes off the bench.
