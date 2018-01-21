Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Ball (knee) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports. "I don't expect him back [anytime soon]," coach Luke Walton said. "I haven't seen him on the court doing anything but they're looking at it, still just taking it day-by-day to see when the knee is feeling better."
Ball has yet to return to practice and coach Walton wasn't willing to say if he'd return during the team's upcoming five-game road trip, so there's certainly a chance he misses a handful more games. Look for him to miss his fifth straight contest Tuesday and he should continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis following it. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) still out as well, the likes of Tyler Ennis, Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart should see the bulk of the backcourt workload.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...