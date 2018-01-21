Ball (knee) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports. "I don't expect him back [anytime soon]," coach Luke Walton said. "I haven't seen him on the court doing anything but they're looking at it, still just taking it day-by-day to see when the knee is feeling better."

Ball has yet to return to practice and coach Walton wasn't willing to say if he'd return during the team's upcoming five-game road trip, so there's certainly a chance he misses a handful more games. Look for him to miss his fifth straight contest Tuesday and he should continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis following it. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) still out as well, the likes of Tyler Ennis, Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart should see the bulk of the backcourt workload.