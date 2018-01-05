Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Upgraded to probable
Ball (shoulder) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
This hardly comes as a surprise given that Ball was a full participant in Thursday's practice, so look for the point guard to be a full go Friday after missing the last six games with the shoulder injury. With Ball's likely return to the starting lineup, Tyler Ennis is expected to return to playing a limited role off the bench.
