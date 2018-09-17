In an interview with ESPN Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka noted that Ball (knee) focused on improving his body over the summer. "He hasn't been able to play five-on-five basketball because he had to have a scope on his knee," Pelinka said. "But just the way he stayed dedicated to reshaping his body and making sure that if he's playing against a really strong point guard like a Russell Westbrook, who's gonna come at him with his aggressive nature and give him a bump. Lonzo will be able to take it or even bump him back. You'll see that in his physique."

Ball has mostly flown under the radar this summer, with the knee procedure preventing him from going full speed for the better part of the last three months. However, the Lakers shared some photos and video clips earlier this month, and Ball's upper body, in particular, appears noticeably bulkier, while his unorthodox jumpshot also looks more refined. The fact that Ball hasn't been able to play five-on-five may be a bit of a concern as preseason approaches, but the hope is that the time he's been able to spend on his body will pay dividends during the grind of the regular season. "We feel that he can go to another level if he changes his body and if he's able to stay on the court," Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said of Ball, who missed 20 games as a rookie.