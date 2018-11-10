Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will be game-time call
Ball (ankle) went through shootaround Saturday morning and will be a game-time call for the night's matchup with Sacramento, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ball tweaked his ankle at practice Friday, but the hope is that he'll make enough progress over the next several hours to be cleared Saturday night. Per coach Luke Walton, Ball "wants to play," though the decision will ultimately be in the hands of the Lakers' training staff.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Injures ankle in practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Near double-double in big loss•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Quiet in win over Portland•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Plays 33 minutes in Wednesday's victory•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Disastrous effort Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...