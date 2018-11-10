Ball (ankle) went through shootaround Saturday morning and will be a game-time call for the night's matchup with Sacramento, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball tweaked his ankle at practice Friday, but the hope is that he'll make enough progress over the next several hours to be cleared Saturday night. Per coach Luke Walton, Ball "wants to play," though the decision will ultimately be in the hands of the Lakers' training staff.

