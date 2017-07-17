Ball (calf) will sit out Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ball was forced to leave Sunday's contest against the Mavericks due to the injury, but the fact that the Lakers are listing it as just a mild calf strain likely means it isn't anything serious. He'll finish the Las Vegas Summer League playing in six games, with impressive averages of 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 34.6 minutes per contest. He also shot 35.4 percent from the field and 20.5 percent from the three-point line. Ball should be good to go ahead of training camp and is fully expected to open the season as the team's starting point guard.