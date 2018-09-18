Ball (knee) won't be ready for 5-on-5 scrimmages when training camp opens for the Lakers next week, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ball was recently praised by Lakers GM Rob Pelinka for his improved physique this summer, but the second-year guard is still being brought along slowly when it comes to basketball activities. He's reportedly participated in 1-on-1 drills, but with the Lakers easing him back in, Ball isn't expected to be a full go for the start of training camp. While that may be slightly concerning for his availability for the preseason, the Lakers haven't shown any indication that Ball won't be ready for the opener Oct. 18 against the Trail Blazers.