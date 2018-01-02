The Lakers plan to reevaluate Ball (shoulder) on Tuesday, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ball didn't travel with the Lakers during their two-game road trip that wrapped up Monday in Minneapolis and has been sidelined for the team's past five contests with an injured left shoulder. Even if the evaluation Tuesday reveals that Ball has shown significant improvement, it still seems rather unlikely that he would gain clearance to play Wednesday against the Thunder. Ball's ongoing absence should provide additional opportunities for fellow point guard Tyler Ennis, who recorded a career-high 20 points in a double-overtime loss to the Rockets on Sunday and followed up with seven points, four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes against the Timberwolves a night later.