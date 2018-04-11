Ball (knee), who was already ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, will also miss Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball will finish his rookie campaign sitting out the final eight games due to a knee injury, bringing his total games missed during his rookie season up to 30. While that's certainly not how the 2017 second-overall pick wanted to start his career, Ball still showed flashes of his play-making ability and scoring potential. Over 52 contests, Ball ended up with averages of 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers across 34.2 minutes. In addition, he shot 36 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point land. With an offseason to get fully healthy and work on his shot, Ball should show improvements heading into his sophomore campaign, making him an extremely intriguing fantasy target to monitor for next year's drafts.