Ball, according to coach Luke Walton, looked good during Wednesday's practice and will have his minutes restriction raised for Thursday's game against the Heat, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. Trudell predicts Ball's minutes could rise to about 30.

Ball played 24 minutes in his most recent appearance, posting 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. His increased workload should make him a more viable option in DFS, especially. When seeing between 28 and 32 minutes this season, the rookie has averaged 7.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a combined 1.9 steals/blocks, though it's worth noting he's shot an atrocious 28.6 percent in those contests.