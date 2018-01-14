Ball is dealing with some discomfort in his left knee and is slated to undergo an MRI on Sunday as a precautionary measure, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Ball reportedly woke up with some soreness in his left knee and will immediately have tests performed. While the Lakers don't appear to believe it's anything serious, they will still take a cautious approach with their prized rookie and there's a chance he could ultimately miss Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies depending on the results of the MRI. Look for the Lakers to provide another update once those results are in, which is when we should get a better indication on if he's going to miss any time. If Ball does have to sit out, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis would be the main beneficiaries in the backcourt.