Ball has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left knee contusion, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Ball suffered the injury in the third quarter of Wednesday's game after knocking knees with Dirk Nowitzki. The rookie hobbled to the bench and initially had his knee wrapped before heading back to the locker room. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point. While it's only being labeled as a bruise at the moment, it should be noted that this is the same knee that cost Ball 16 games earlier in the season. Expect an update once the Lakers provide more clarity on the situation. In the meantime, Tyler Ennis and Alex Caruso should see some extra run during the remainder of Wednesday's game.