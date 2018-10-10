Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play about 20 minutes Wednesday
Ball (knee) stated that he will play around 20 minutes during Wednesday's preseason debut against the Warriors, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
We knew Ball would be taking the court, but it wasn't immediately clear how much action he will see. The Lakers' medical staff seems to have confidence in his ability to play significant minutes. As a result, he is a fair DFS option.
