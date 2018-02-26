Ball will be available off the bench Monday against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Ball made his return over the weekend after missing more than a month with a knee injury, coming off the bench in a win over the Mavs and playing 17 minutes. The rookie was subsequently held out of Saturday's matchup with the Kings, and he'll remain in a reserve role Monday, as Josh Hart makes another start at point guard. Coach Luke Walton did, however, acknowledge that Ball has been cleared to play a few more minutes Monday, and all signs point to Ball returning to the starting lineup at some point in the near future.

