Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play off bench
Ball will be available off the bench Monday against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Ball made his return over the weekend after missing more than a month with a knee injury, coming off the bench in a win over the Mavs and playing 17 minutes. The rookie was subsequently held out of Saturday's matchup with the Kings, and he'll remain in a reserve role Monday, as Josh Hart makes another start at point guard. Coach Luke Walton did, however, acknowledge that Ball has been cleared to play a few more minutes Monday, and all signs point to Ball returning to the starting lineup at some point in the near future.
