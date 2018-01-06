Ball (shoulder) will play and start at point guard for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Ball has missed the last six games while dealing with a shoulder injury, but is feeling healthy enough to make his return. The Lakers expect him to rejoin the starting lineup right away, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Luke Walton kept a close eye on his rookie's minutes to avoid any further strain on the shoulder. With Ball back in the lineup, Tyler Ennis will head back to the bench and see a much smaller role. It may be wise for fantasy owners to keep an eye on Ball's status all the way up until tip-off to make sure there aren't any last second setbacks.