Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will play, start Saturday
Ball (ankle) will play and start Saturday against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Ball tweaked his ankle during Friday's practice, leaving him a game-time call for Saturday. After going through morning shootaround and other pre-game work, he's feeling good enough to take the court.
