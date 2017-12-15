Ball (quad) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers.

Ball will take his normal spot in the starting rotation after suffering a quad contusion in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Knicks. He'll be joined by a new backcourt partner in fellow rookie Josh Hart, who makes his first career start due to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal) being away from the team. The quad injury will be something to keep an eye on throughout the contest with Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis the beneficiaries should Ball fall short of his 33.1 minutes per game season-average.