Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will remain out Sunday
Ball (shoulder) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
It was announced on Dec. 24 that Ball would be reevaluated in one week, though we've yet to see any update on his status. Either way, he's now been ruled out for Sunday's contest and can be considered questionable heading into Monday's tilt with the Timberwolves. With Ball remaining out, look for Jordan Clarkson and rookie Josh Hart to take on the bulk of Ball's workload. Another update on Ball will likely be released sometime over the next few days giving an updated timetable.
