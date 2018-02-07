Ball (knee) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

Ball reportedly put in a workout Monday to test out the knee, but isn't quite yet ready to make his return and will sit out a 12th consecutive game Thursday. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Ball is expected to try and go through non-contact, game-speed work Wednesday with assistant coach Miles Simon to determine how much discomfort he's still dealing with. If there's too much pain, the plan is to back off a bit on Ball's workload, so there's obviously still some concerns over the knee. Either way, Ball will remain out once again Thursday and the fact that he's yet to be cleared for full-contact practices means he's likely in line for a handful more absence prior to the All-Star break.