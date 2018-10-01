Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will remain out Tuesday
Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Ball continues to progress in his recovery and was able to go through four-on-four scrimmaging during Monday's practice without issue. However, the Lakers are no hurry to rush Ball back, so he'll miss a second straight exhibition Tuesday. At this point, it's unclear when Ball will be given the go ahead to take the court, but his next two opportunities will come Thursday against Sacramento and Saturday against the Clippers. Look for Rajon Rondo to remain the starting point guard for the foreseeable future.
