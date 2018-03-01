Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will return to starting lineup Thursday
Ball will start at point guard in Thursday's game against the Heat, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
While Ball's minutes restriction was expected to increase this game regardless, Josh Hart's broken hand may have resulted in Ball returning to the starting five faster than originally planned. Nevertheless, look for Ball to play closer to 30 minutes Thursday night in Miami, which makes him a much safer play in DFS. Ball posted 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.
