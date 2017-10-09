Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will sit out Tuesday vs. Jazz
Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
While the Lakers officially listed Ball as questionable for the contest, coach Luke Walton confirmed that he'll hold him out once again. Tyler Ennis appears to be the favorite to pick up the start at point guard in his place once again, while Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart could be relied upon for more minutes as well. It remains to be seen if the Lakers will bring Ball back for the team's preseason finale against the Clippers on Friday, but that will likely be dependent on his practice availability the rest of the week.
More News
