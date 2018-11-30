Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Will start Thursday
Ball (ankle) is set to start Thursday against the Pacers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ball was previously listed as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, but head coach Luke Walton confirmed before tip that Ball would be good to go. Expect the 21-year-old point guard to see his usual amount of playing time.
