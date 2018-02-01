Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets and Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

There has still been no report of Ball being able to go through a full practice as he continues to nurse a left knee sprain, and the Lakers have elected to just hold the rookie out for the remainder of their road trip as a result. Ball's next opportunity to return now won't be until the team returns home next Tuesday against the Suns, but the point guard will likely have to put together a full practice between now and then to have a real chance of doing so.