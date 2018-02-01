Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play in next two games
Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets and Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
There has still been no report of Ball being able to go through a full practice as he continues to nurse a left knee sprain, and the Lakers have elected to just hold the rookie out for the remainder of their road trip as a result. Ball's next opportunity to return now won't be until the team returns home next Tuesday against the Suns, but the point guard will likely have to put together a full practice between now and then to have a real chance of doing so.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Sunday, yet to go through full practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Gets shots up in light practice•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play Tuesday vs. Boston•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...