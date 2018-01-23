Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play Tuesday vs. Boston
Ball (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Celtics.
Ball will miss his fifth straight game Tuesday. He was seen jogging on a treadmill, however, which is encouraging for his recovery. Regardless, Tyler Ennis, Jordan Clarkson and Alex Caruso are all candidates to continue seeing expanded ballhandling roles as long as Ball remains on the shelf. Caruso notably played 31 minutes Sunday, recording nine points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.
More News
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: To remain out Sunday vs. New York•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Officially out Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Wednesday, unlikely for Friday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...