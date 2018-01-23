Ball (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Celtics.

Ball will miss his fifth straight game Tuesday. He was seen jogging on a treadmill, however, which is encouraging for his recovery. Regardless, Tyler Ennis, Jordan Clarkson and Alex Caruso are all candidates to continue seeing expanded ballhandling roles as long as Ball remains on the shelf. Caruso notably played 31 minutes Sunday, recording nine points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.