Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play Tuesday
Ball (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Rockets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
There was some hope that Ball would be able to make a return Tuesday after six straight absences, but that ultimately will not be the case. In his stead, Alex Caruso looks to be in line for another start. Ball's final chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Clippers.
