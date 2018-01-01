Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Won't play vs. Minnesota
Ball (shoulder) will not take the court Monday against Minnesota, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
Ball has missed his team's last four games with a shoulder injury, and will be sidelined yet again against the Timberwolves. The Lakers have lost each of their last four games, and it appears they're missing Ball's production -- he's averaging 10.0 points, 6.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game. Expect Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis to take over at point guard until Ball is healthy. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
